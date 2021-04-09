﻿
GMA's Amy Robach looks super chic in leather leggings and quirky blazer

Rebecca Lewis

Good Morning America star Amy Robach rocked a super chic look on Friday, as she appeared on live TV.

The star wore a quirky black and white striped Maje Paris blazer which she paired with leather leggings by L'agence Fashion.

The TV host is a fan of fashion with a twist, and on Wednesday Amy looked gorgeous rocking an electric blue, plunging mini dress by Derek Lam, which featured an unexpected twist-front detail at the waist.

The frock was finished in a gorgeous matte satin with high-gloss contrast and has a high-low shirttail hem.

Amy returned to screens this week after a dreamy getaway, with her family, including her two daughters.

In pictures the mom-of-two revealed she had enjoyed a jet-skiing session with her daughter, with the two speeding around on the crystal blue waters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amy spent her vacation with Analise and Ava, and her husband, Andrew Shue.

They all enjoyed their well-deserved time off, especially since Amy's oldest daughter will soon be heading off to college.

The TV presenter recently shared a heartfelt post about the upcoming milestone, when she posted a photo with Ava and wrote: "Just a few months left with my blue-eyed baby before she heads off into the world."

Amy then admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a tiny beacon of light.

"Thinking about how grateful I am for the extra time with her - a pandemic silver lining for me, probably not for her."

Amy lives in Manhattan with her husband, actor Andrew, and her two daughters whom she welcomed from a previous marriage.

