Jessica Alba swears by this spring-perfect brand - and it just launched on Nordstrom 

Jessica Alba, Molly Sims, and Alessandra Ambrosio are just a few stars who swoon over VICI’s collections - and for good reason.

The 9-1-1 star has been spotted out and about wearing the affordable female-founded brand, including when she wore VICI’s polka dot Viera navy romper during a chat with former President Barack Obama last December.

Jessica wore VICI's polka-dot Viera romper during an interview with Barack Obama

VICI has gained a cult following for its constant new releases of dresses, jumpsuits, denim, and more throughout the year on its own site. So much so that every time there’s a collection drop, quite a few pieces sell out at lightning speed.

And now to the delight of VICI fans - and budget-conscious fashionistas everywhere - the brand has launched its first exclusive collection on Nordstrom.

VICI's exclusive Nordstrom spring collection is quickly selling out

The collection features over 75 different styles for less than $100 a pop, including knitwear, jumpsuits, rompers, dresses, and denim jackets, and it’s only available to purchase online at Nordstrom and in-store at select locations.

This dreamy dress was at the top of our faves list - and it has already sold out

After launching on Monday, many styles in the collection that we loved have already sold out, including the brand’s dreamy cut-out floral maxi dress perfect for spring picnics, and a denim romper, and a ribbed bodycon dress we had our eyes on too.

The good news is there are still several pieces left that we’re obsessed with as well, including a distressed denim jacket that has a $98 price tag, and a yellow and white, floral off-the-shoulder long-sleeved chiffon dress that has a price tag of $98.

Distressed denim jacket, $78, Nordstrom

Floral L/S Dress, $98, Nordstrom

The pieces are not only perfect for spring - but a spring during the pandemic, when cozy-chic styles are still high up on the priority list for style finds.

Consider this your major opportunity to refresh your spring wardrobe without breaking the bank. But, do it soon. A rep for the brand told us that there are no plans to restock sold-out styles just yet.

