Tyra Banks' son looks adorable in unbelievably rare photo with model mum

Tyra Banks is a very proud mum to her young son York, but the Dancing with the Stars host keeps her four-year-old out of the spotlight.

So when she shared a snapshot snuggling up to her only child, fans absolutely loved it.

Tyra gave a glimpse into her life as a mum when she posted a picture with her little boy at the aquarium.

WATCH: Tyra Banks' son raps in sweet cooking video from inside their home

In the photo, Tyra and York were looking into a huge fish tank and they were silhouetted by the electric blue water in front of them.

York was clinging onto his mummy and was clearly mesmerised by the creatures swimming behind the glass.

He wore a pair of shorts, a vest and sandals and his gorgeous head of hair matched Tyra’s in colour.

Tyra is looking forward to more adventures with her little boy

The America's Next Top Model creator captioned the image: "One thing in the future I am looking forward to is adventures with my son.

"My lil' guy loves the aquarium. To my parents out there, what's your favorite activity that you can't wait to get back to doing with your little ones?"

Tyra's social media followers responded with the things they love doing with their children, and many revealed they had forgotten the supermodel was a mother.

Tyra shares her son with her ex Erik Asla

"I forgot you had a bundle of joy," wrote one, while a second said: "I had no idea you had a kid," and a third commented: "Sooooooo cute."

Tyra shares her son with her ex-boyfriend, photographer, Erik Asla. They welcomed him via surrogate, following a difficult IVF journey.

She previously opened up about how rewarding - but tiring - motherhood is.

"The hardest part about motherhood is being really, really tired," she explained to E! News. "Sometimes you just are exhausted.

"You want to sleep. Your baby has been up all night saying 'Mommy, mommy, mommy’ every three hours. But when it hits 5:45 and your baby is like, 'It's time to play, it’s time to hang out, it’s time to wrestle on the floor,' there is no amount of tired where you say no. Even if you wanted to, you can’t."

