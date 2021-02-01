Amanda Holden reflects on son Theo's stillbirth with poignant photo The Britain's Got Talent judge's son was sadly stillborn in 2011

Amanda Holden has paid an emotional tribute to her late son Theo, who was sadly stillborn in 2011.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 49-year-old marked the tenth anniversary of the tragic day as she shared a poignant photo of his footprints.

"#Theo... our gorgeous little boy," she wrote in the caption. "You would have been 10 years old today... not a day goes by without thinking of you. [Blue heart]."

MORE: Amanda Holden holds back tears as she talks openly about son's traumatic stillbirth

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden fights back tears as she recalls son's stillbirth

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who shares young daughters - Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine - with husband Chris Hughes, was left devastated a decade ago when her little boy died in the womb.

SEE: Amanda Holden's family photo album: see sweet snaps of the star's loved ones

READ: Amanda Holden opens up about her stillbirth with son Theo

Friends and fans alike rushed to send messages, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "So heartbreaking for you, sending love." Myleene Klass said: "Oh Mandy. Thinking of you and Theo."

In July, Amanda reflected on the heartbreaking experience and the moment she was told there was no heartbeat on the BBC's Dear NHS Superstars special. "I remember waking up and thinking I hadn't felt my baby kick for most of the night which was unusual because he was so active," she shared. "I tried all the things they tell you to do, but he wasn't moving. But I didn't panic."

The BGT judge shared this photo of her son's footprints

Concerned, Amanda then went to Middlesex hospital where she was seen by midwife and close friend, Jackie. "Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and Jackie said to the obstetrician, 'Please can you go in, I can't hear the patient's baby's heartbeat', and then I heard this guttural screaming," she added. "It was the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to me because it was me. I didn't know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise.

READ: Myleene Klass reveals she suffered four miscarriages in heartbreaking post

MORE: One father shares his personal journey of miscarriage and stillbirth for Baby Loss Awareness Week

"All these women were holding me, calming me down," she continued. "I forgot entirely that I'd have to get the baby out and I'd have to give birth for our son."

The TV star then opted to have a C-section because she couldn't go through with labour. "The C-section was beyond horrific because at the end a little baby who has nothing wrong with him apart from being asleep is going to come out," she explained.

"I kept saying, 'I can't hold a dead baby', I was absolutely terrified. Just as the baby was going to come out my husband Chris had to leave the room, he couldn't bear it."

Amanda opened up about her heartbreaking experience in July

Fighting back the tears, Amanda said: "Jackie wrapped him up and I said, 'Jackie, I can't do it, I can't hold him.' Jackie said, 'He's absolutely gorgeous, you need to see him.' That's when I held him even though he was fast asleep. The one thing I remember is his perfectly formed eyebrows, which all my children have."

The Heart FM presenter was then told she could take home some keepsakes of Theo. "Theo was put into a little room so his body could be preserved and we could go and see him as much or as little as we wanted," she revealed.

"Jackie talked to me about the keepsakes we could have, to remind ourselves of Theo forever. We got his footprints and a little bit of his hair and the blanket he was born in."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.