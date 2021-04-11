We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked sensational on Saturday night as she appeared on I Can See Your Voice in a gorgeous white mini dress.

The Britain's Got Talent star posed for photos in a thigh-skimming frock from David Koma, complete with long sleeves, square shoulders and a cut-out neckline with crystal embellishments.

Styled by Karl Willett, Amanda added silver strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi and sparkling jewellery by Yeprem. She wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style, finishing off her glamorous look with smokey eyes.

"I Can See Your Voice 7:20pm BBC One. It’s the feel-good show we really need right now. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did filming it! @bbciplayer #ICanSeeYourVoice," she captioned the post.

Delighted with her outfit, several of Amanda's followers showered her with compliments in the comments. "You look stunning," wrote one, and another added: "Absolutely incredible dress Amanda."

A third gushed: "Slaying ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel looking chic, elegant and classy."

The TV star shared a photo of herself in the same pretty white mini dress in 2020

The Heart Radio host previously shared a photo of the exact same outfit back in November 2020 – perhaps when the show was filmed.

At the time, she was getting into the festive spirit and joked: "I put my tree up this week - I'm thinking I might sit on top of it!"

Unfortunately, Amanda's pretty mini dress no longer appears to be available to shop, but the brand still sells several similar styles for those hoping to replicate her look.

She looked gorgeous in an oversized shirt on Heart Radio

When she's not on TV, the presenter rocks more casual but equally stunning outfits – and an oversized shirt appears to be one of her favourites of late.

On Tuesday, she posed in nothing but a white shirt for a photo posted on her Instagram. Amanda sparked quite the reaction from fans who were concerned about the freezing weather that left much of the UK in a spring snow shower.

She also rocked a similar look on Heart Radio, simply wearing an oversized shirt layered underneath a sleeveless jumper from Zara.

