Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in sheer sequin dress for Critics' Choice appearance

We may have only had a glimpse at Catherine Zeta-Jones' outfit at the Critics’ Choice Awards, but we have no doubt that it's a dazzling one!

The Welsh actress, 51, made a virtual appearance at the awards – which were held in Santa Monica, California at the Barkar Hangar – to announce the nominees and of the best actor award, which was won by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Instead of opting for a more laid-back look like some other stars, Catherine rocked a sheer dress that was embellished with silver sequins. As the frock disappeared out of view, the sequins appeared to be increasing – so it was likely a sparkling look overall.

Finishing off her glamorous outfit, Catherine sported smokey eyes and wore her dark hair in loose waves.

Last week, the Chicago star modelled a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Golden Globes as she posed for photos with husband Michael Douglas. Her black gown featured a thigh-split and asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline, and she accessorised with rose gold earrings and a 5.73-carat princess-cut diamond ring by Chopard.

The Chicago actress looked beautiful in her sequinned dress

Catherine and Michael have been living in Irvington, New York, with their two teenage children, 19-year-old son Dylan and 17-year-old daughter Carys during the pandemic.

The mum-of-two previously revealed that they had been making the most of spending time together.

Catherine was joined by her husband Michael Douglas at the Golden Globes

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Catherine spoke to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her family's current living situation, revealing: "It was interesting because having my kids - my son is in college and daughter is away at school - but having them back during this time I realised I am a homebody."

Catherine previously gave an insight into how the family had been passing time during lockdown, and said they spent their days, "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

Asked what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

