Catherine Zeta-Jones delights fans with exciting news from inside her stylish NY home

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been keeping busy during the pandemic, and the Hollywood star is showing no signs of slowing down either!

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to reveal some exciting news about her homeware brand, Casa Zeta-Jones – and fans were thrilled.

Catherine shared footage from inside her kitchen at her luxury New York home, and told followers: "Well hello there. I have a big surprise and announcement to make."

She continued: "I shall be launching my very own Casa Zeta-Jones coffee line."

The actress shared further details in the caption of the post, writing: "I am so excited to announce the launch of my new @casazetajones project: Casa Zeta-Jones Coffee, a line of six specialty blends of artisan crafted coffee!!

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted fans with exciting news about her homeware brand

"Everyone who knows me knows I simply cannot start my day without a cup of coffee, and now I'm bringing cups of love to your Casa. "To celebrate, I will be going live on my @talkshoplive next Monday, March 22nd at 6pm est for some #CoffeeWithCatherine. Join me by clicking the link in my bio. See you there!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "This is so exciting," while another wrote: "Just ordered some – can't wait to try!" A third added: "So excited for this!"

Catherine launched Casa Zeta-Jones in 2017

The new coffee and coffee cups are the latest additions to Casa Zeta-Jones – the star's much-adored homeware brand.

Catherine launched Casa Zeta-Jones in 2017 and its been going from strength to strength ever since.

The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

The actress has an incredible flare for design and her New York home is filled with artwork and vibrant furnishings.

Catherine and her famous family

Catherine is incredibly house proud too, and previously posted a video of herself telling her daughter Carys to be careful of the artwork after she hit her foot against the wall.

In the caption, the doting mum joked that she needed to "get a life" after she put the artwork before her daughter's injury. She wrote: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

