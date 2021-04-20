Savannah Guthrie's fans 'pray for her' as she undergoes surgery The Today show host is a mum-of-two

Savannah Guthrie had fans concerned on Tuesday when she revealed she was about to undergo a medical procedure.

The Today show host shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she prepared for surgery on her eye and her social media followers were quick to send their well-wishes.

Savannah posted the black and white shot in which she was wearing a transparent eye patch and wrote: "One last teeny tiny eye surgery and I’m back in business!!!"

Her fans commented with praying hands emojis and others wrote, "prayers for Savannah," and "please stay safe".

The TV presenter has had a series of medical procedures on her eye after her young son accidentally injured her while playing with his toys.

It was in 2019 when Charley hit her in the eye with his toy train and detached her retina. In July 2020 she had cataract surgery in an attempt to restore her vision.

Savannah was being prepped for surgery

At the time, she updated her fans with details of how that surgery had gone when she posted a message on social media.

"Seeing all the colours a little brighter today," Savannah wrote. "I’m so grateful my surgery was a success! I’m still healing but already noticing a major improvement in my vision.

"My eyes are filled - with tears of joy! So much gratitude to my gifted surgeon @abrissettemd and her amazing team! See you later this week on TODAY! And when I say "see you" - I really mean it."

Savannah's son accidentally hit her in the eye with his toy train

Savannah has detailed the visual impairments she's suffered due to the injury on her show.

She previously explained: "I have all kinds of things going on where it's kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing and now I have this cataract which is a big blurry spot."

Prior to her cataract surgery last year she added: "Lots of people have had cataract surgery or their parents have had cataract surgery. ... It's very common in the elderly, but it happens if you have this retina detachment surgery. Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better."

Here's hoping for a positive update on her latest procedure.

