Christina Anstead wows in turquoise bikini for family photo

Christina Anstead enjoyed a pool day with her two youngest children on Friday and looked amazing in a turquoise bikini.

The Flip or Flop star smiled for the camera alongside Hudson, one, and Brayden, five, who looked to be having great fun in the water with their mum.

Christina accessorized her chic swimwear with oversized sunglasses and a neat gold necklace.

The mum-of-three - whose daughter, Taylor, was not in the photo - recently made a huge life change when she decided to sell her Newport Beach House to start fresh somewhere else.

She put the property on the market for $6million but announced a price reduction on social media when she listed it as $5,495,000.

The beach house was the focus of Christina's popular TV show, Christina on the Coast, which saw her transform the property with stylish interior design touches.

Christina was enjoying a pool day with her two sons

The beautiful abode holds many happy memories with her children and with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead too.

However, she’s ready to move away from the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home to start a new chapter in her life.

Christina is also going through a divorce from Ant, who she separated from in September 2020.

Christina is a mum-of-three

She shares her youngest with Ant, and her two oldest children with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Christina still works with Tarek on their show, Flip or Flop, and she maintains a good co-parenting relationship with Ant for the sake of Hudson.

Ant recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview when he spoke about his current partnership with Christina: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy. We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

