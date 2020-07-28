Today show host Savannah Guthrie has delighted fans after sharing a new photo on Instagram just days after her cataract surgery. The mother-of-two was taking part in the viral women's empowerment move on Instagram, and shared a gorgeous black-and-white headshot of herself. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Challenge accepted! I love women! Thank you @jenniferfisherjewelry for the love – this day and every day!" Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You have happy eyes now," while another wrote: "Love you Savannah! You are such a great role model for us mammas." A third added: "Beautiful! You have been through a rough year. Glad to hear you are coming out the other side."

Savannah underwent eye surgery last week in an attempt to restore her vision. The TV star suffered from a detached retina last year, and as a result had to get the cataract removed.

The doting mum's accident occurred last November when her son Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a train.

Savannah had been missing from the Today show for a few days, before explaining her absence to her co-hosts. "I got hit. Charley through a toy train right at my eye. It tore my retina… I lost my vision about 24 hours later and it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid the retina was detached."

Luckily, following Savannah's surgery last week, her vision has now improved, so much so that she doesn't need to wear her glasses anymore.

Last Tuesday, the TV host gave an emotional update on the procedure, admitting she had "tears in her eyes" with relief as it had gone well.

In the caption, Savannah wrote: "Seeing all the colours a little brighter today. I’m so grateful my surgery was a success! I’m still healing but already noticing a major improvement in my vision.

"My eyes are filled - with tears of joy! So much gratitude to my gifted surgeon @abrissettemd and her amazing team! See you later this week on TODAY! And when I say “see you” - I really mean it."

