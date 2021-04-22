Heartbroken James Jordan shares adorable photo of baby Ella after dad's funeral The professional dancer bid farewell to his father

It was an emotional day for James Jordan on Wednesday as he said goodbye to his dad, Allan.

Following his father's funeral, the former Strictly Come Dancing star took to his Instagram page to share a heartwarming snap of his little girl, Ella, who was fast asleep. "When you don't want them to fall asleep," the doting father remarked.

James, 43, confirmed the death of his beloved father on 13 March, writing: "My dad became an angel at 8:05am. I will forever miss him. My dad will always be my HERO. RIP daddy."

He also shared an emotional video of his late father, which included throwback pictures of their family times together. "RIP dad," James simply said.

Dancing on Ice pro Brianne Delcourt was quick to share her sympathies, writing: "This [heart emoji]. What a beautiful tribute with so many wonderful memories throughout the years. He sure did it 'his' way...." Alexandra Schauman added: "This was beautiful to watch."

James Jordan shared this sweet snap of baby Ella

Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

In 2020, James spoke to HELLO! about his father's health after discovering he had just one year left to live following the discovery of an inoperable brain tumour.

In tears, James said: "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live. It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it.

"They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

