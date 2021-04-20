James Jordan heartbroken as he prepares for his dad's funeral Allan Jordan passed away on 13 March

James Jordan is preparing to say his final goodbye to his father. The former Strictly star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a touching tribute to his late dad, Allan.

His simple but heartbreaking message read: "Today is the funeral of the most amazing man I have ever met," along with a broken heart emoji.

James's fans were quick to offer their support. "Sending love and strength for you to get through," one wrote. "It'll be one of the toughest days but I'm sure you’ll give him the best send off you can xx."

A second echoed: "Sending strength to you and your family James. Unfortunately I know that feeling of waking up knowing today is the day. The way things are at the moment makes that final journey so much harder."

A third told the star: "Hardest thing to do, even more so during this pandemic. Thinking of you all."

James, 43, confirmed the death of his beloved father on 13 March, writing: "My dad became an angel at 8:05am. I will forever miss him. My dad will always be my HERO. RIP daddy."

James is preparing to say goodbye to his beloved father

Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

Shortly before Allan's death, James shared a poignant update with his fans. "No one should have to go through what my family are watching my dad go through," he wrote. "I pray to God that you come soon and make him one of your angels. He has his bags packed and is ready to go and see his mum and dad again. My dad is my hero."

James's parents Allan and Sharon with his daughter Ella

In 2020, James spoke to HELLO! about his father's health after discovering he had just one year left to live after the discovery of an inoperable brain tumour.

In tears, James said: "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live. It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it.

"They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

