James Jordan shaves head on live TV for heartwarming reason 

James Jordan has shaved his head in order to raise money for the Brain Tumour charity following the devastating death of his father Allan, who passed away in March. The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, who was also celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, appeared on Loose Women which his wife, Ola Jordan, and opened up about why he had decided to shave his head for charity.

He explained: "It's been a month now and [the grief] comes in waves. It's extremely upsetting for my family, the funeral is next week... and I wanted to try and do something positive from the whole thing in his memory... It became a bit of a superstition that I kept my hair long all the time that he was alive and doing well.

"Obviously, with lockdown, I wasn't able to get my hair cut and for some reason, and I'm not usually superstitious, I didn't want to cut my hair because I thought something bad was going to happen."

James had been growing his hair in lockdown

Speaking about his dad Allan, he continued: "He was a great husband, father, grandfather. A loving man, daredevil, unlike his son who became a dancer. He's my hero and I'm going to miss him every day. It's a horrible, horrible disease."

Writing on his Just Giving page, he explained: "A year ago my wonderful Dad, Allan Jordan, was diagnosed with a Stage 4 Brain Tumour and our lives were turned upside down. At 08.05 am on 13th March, my hero passed away from this brutal disease. He was only 68... I want to do all I can to stop other families from going through the pain, distress and nightmare that Dad, my family and I went through with my Dad's diagnosis, treatment and passing. To raise vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity, I'm going to be shaving off all of my hair on Tuesday 13th April."

The star has almost raised £13,000 for charity, which is 84 per cent of his £15,000 target! You can donate to James' cause here.

