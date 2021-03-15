James Jordan shares heartbreaking Mother's Day post just 24 hours after father's death

James Jordan took to Instagram on Sunday to honour the most important women in his life – wife Ola Jordan and his own mother, Sharon.

Just one day after announcing the death of his beloved dad Allan, James shared a snapshot of Sharon with his daughter Ella, and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the best mum in World.

"I know our lives will never be the same without dad around and this is the toughest Mother's Day ever but I just wanted you to know I LOVE YOU."

In a second post, he paid tribute to Ola, sharing a snapshot of the Strictly dancer holding little Ella, who is asleep in her arms. "And my 2 girls Ola and Ella," he wrote, along with two red love hearts. "Happy Mother's Day Ola xxx."

On Saturday morning, James had shared with his followers the news of his father’s death. He wrote: "My dad became an angel at 8:05am. I will forever miss him. My dad will always be my HERO. RIP daddy."

James shared a touching Mother's Day message for mum Sharon

Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

On Friday, James had said that Allan was "ready to go and see his mum and dad again" in a heartbreaking update on his health.

"No one should have to go through what my family are watching my dad go through," he wrote. "I pray to God that you come soon and make him one of your angels. He has his bags packed and is ready to go and see his mum and dad again. My dad is my hero. @BrainTumourOrg needs your support."

James's parents pictured with his daughter Ella

Last year, James spoke to HELLO! about his father's heath having been told that Allan had one year left to live after the discovery of an inoperable brain tumour.

In tears, James said: "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live. It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it.

James announced the death of his beloved father on Saturday

"They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year." His wife Ola sadly added: "It's been really hard. We haven't got good news."

"I still feel, because they misdiagnosed him, it doesn't give you the greatest confidence so I want a second opinion," James added. "If anyone is out there who can do anything to help, I'd love them to contact me."

