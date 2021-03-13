James Jordan left devastated as 'hero' dad Allen passes away Allan was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020

James Jordan has shared with his followers the news that his beloved father Allan has sadly passed away.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 42, shared the sad news on both Twitter and Instagram on Saturday morning.

He wrote: "My dad became an angel at 8:05am. I will forever miss him. My dad will always be my HERO. RIP daddy.

WATCH: James' dad Allan with his granddaughter Ella

The pro dancer was quickly inundated with support from both his followers and famous friends. "So so sorry! Thinking of you xxx," Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan wrote, while countless fans sent heartfelt messages of condolence.

Ruth Langsford added: "I'm so sorry James....you were lucky to have had such a wonderful relationship with him....hold on to your memories, nobody can take those away from you. May your Dad rest in peace. Sending you and the family much love". Other stars, including Dancing with the Stars' Ryan McShane and Gabby Logan, also commented.

On Friday, James shared with his followers that Allan was "ready to go and see his mum and dad again" in a heartbreaking update on his health. Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020

Earlier this month James and wife Ola broke down in tears as they spoke about Allan's deteriorating condition on Loose Women. He said their daughter Ella, who recently turned one, helped them through the "horrendous time in [their] lives".

"I would have loved not to be in lockdown and been taking my dad to amazing places and spending some real quality time with him," he said at the time.

