Ola Jordan gushes over 'unbreakable bond' with husband James after becoming parents The couple became parents in February 2020

Ola Jordan is looking ahead to celebrate her 18th wedding anniversary with husband James in October.

Opening up about their "unbreakable bond," the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed nothing compares to when they welcomed baby Ella into their lives in February last year.

MORE: Heartbroken James Jordan shares adorable photo of baby Ella after dad's funeral

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan enjoys hilarious 'conversation' with baby Ella

"We were always very close so I wouldn't say we've got much closer, but our bond is unbreakable now that we have a baby," she told coffee retailer CoffeeFriend.

MORE: Ola Jordan melts hearts with gorgeous new photo of her mini-me Ella

SEE: James Jordan shaves head on live TV for heartwarming reason

"It's different and it's another level, even though we've been together for so many years."

On who her one-year-old daughter is taking after, Ola added: "I can see bits of James in Ella, and they're so cute together. She's a daddy's girl. Even when she goes to bed and we have dinner, we go through our phones watching each other's videos we captured of her earlier in the day, which is quite funny."

Ola and James will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary later this year

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old found herself becoming a mother without the guidance of her own parents when she welcomed baby Ella. With her own mum and dad living in Poland, the professional dancer confessed it's coming up to two years since they were last together – and how her tiny tot is still yet to meet them in person.

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's baby girl shows off her adorable new skill

"It's really hard. In September it will be two years since I've seen my mum and dad," she explained. "Ella was only three weeks old when we went into lockdown and I joked to them at the time that when they meet her she'll be running up to them. And she is literally now running around, so it looks like I wasn't joking after all."

The couple are parents to one-year-old Ella

Admitting she is not ready to meet her parents until they are both vaccinated, Ola added: "I don't really know when we're going to be able to see them again. My mum hasn't had her vaccine yet and my dad has only had his first, so I don't want to go there and give them something I shouldn't."

Instead, Ola's parents have been forced to communicate with their granddaughter through FaceTime. "It's very sad, because when you have a baby it's your parents you want around you," continued the mum-of-one. "I always imagined that's what would happen, but they haven't met my baby yet."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.