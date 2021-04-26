Carrie Ann Inaba shocks fans as she announces break from The Talk – all the details The Dancing with the Stars judge has been documenting her health battle on social media

Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram to reveal that she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk in a video posted on Monday.

The popular TV star said: "Hi everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing.

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing." "I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family. And I hope to be back soon. Take care and I will keep you updated. Thank you."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Love and miss you. Sending you lots of good energy and a big virtual hug. Please take good care of yourself," while another wrote: "Stay well. Best wishes, you are doing the right thing." A third added: "Best wishes, you will be missed."

Carrie has been suffering from severe stabbing pains for the past few weeks and took time off The Talk in March, prior to the show's hiatus.

While the TV star returned briefly to the CBS show when it returned earlier in the month, she had since been absent from the television screen.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has a legion of fans who adore watching her on The Talk – and Carrie has been keeping them all updated on her health battle on social media.

Last week, the star wanted everyone to know just how supportive the show had been towards her.

Carrie Ann has been suffering from severe pain

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the professional dancer shared a lengthy post about her health journey, and paid a special thanks to the TV show.

Carrie wrote: "Grateful to @thetalkcbs for always being supportive of my health. @cbstv @cbstvstudios."

The star has inundated with support from her co-stars at The Talk too.

The crew at CBS sent her a beautiful bouquet earlier in the month, as did Sharon Osbourne, who surprised Carrie with flowers alongside a heartfelt message.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife wrote: " "Dearest Carrie Ann. Thinking of you. Be fabulous. Love Sharon." Carrie wrote alongside the picture: "Thank you @sharonosbourne. Thinking of you too."