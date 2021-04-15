The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on healing in robe selfie amid health battle The Dancing with the Stars judge has been battling chronic pain

Carrie Ann Inaba has shared a new post on social media reflecting on self-care following her health battle.

The Talk star was pictured relaxing on the sofa inside the living room of her home in LA, holding onto a book titled Essential Oils to Boost the Brain and Heal the Body.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shows support for Sharon Osbourne in heartfelt post

In the photo, Carrie looked stylish dressed in a pinstriped robe as she lay on a velvet couch, piled high with fluffy cushions.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

In the caption, the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote: "Sometimes you just need a good robe and a book about something you love." The star added the caption: "Snuggle with myself time."

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares rare photos with boyfriend during 'important' break

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba reveals exciting news about her job

Carrie returned to The Talk on Monday after the show's hiatus.

The TV personality delighted fans with her on-screen presence, and while she's feeling better, she hasn't completely recovered.

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a selfie from inside her home during her recovery

On Wednesday, the star posted a sweet video from her co-star Amanda Kloots, which saw her young son Elvis tell the star: "Feel better, I love you," with a little help from his mum.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba 'healing' as she shares new health update

READ: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work

Carrie - who was off ill during The Talk's heated episode last month – also received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Sharon Osbourne, who has since left the CBS show after her on-screen debate with her co-hosts.

Along with the bouquet, Sharon had sent her friend a note, which read: "Dearest Carrie Ann. Thinking of you. Be fabulous. Love Sharon."

Carrie returned to The Talk on Monday following the show's hiatus

Carrie wrote alongside the picture: "Thank you @sharonosbourne. Thinking of you too."

The professional dancer joined her co-stars, Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welterworth and Amanda Kloots on Monday as the show returned on air for the first time.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba breaks silence with health update after missing work

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba announces big news as co-stars show support

The star has been taking good care of herself over the past few weeks after slowly recovering.

Carrie and her boyfriend enjoyed a trip away together last week

Just before she returned to work, the actress went on vacation somewhere "far away" with her boyfriend, and it looked like it did her the world of good.

MORE: The Talks Carrie Ann Inaba unveils gorgeous halr transformation

Carrie shared several pictures from her trip on social media, including a loved-up selfie of herself and partner Fabien Viteri, who she praised for looking after her during her illness.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.