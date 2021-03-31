The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba announces big news as co-stars show support The Dancing with the Stars judge had had an exciting start to the week

Carrie Ann Inaba has been keeping a low profile on social media but on Tuesday, the professional dancer took to Instagram to reveal some exciting news.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba breaks silence with health update after missing work

The Talk co-host told her followers that she was returning for the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars, and she was more than thrilled about it!

The star wrote: "I’m so excited to share that Dancing With The Stars will be back for its 30th Season!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from bed

"I am so looking forward to returning to the ballroom with my dwts family @brunotonioliofficial @tyrabanks @derekhough and @grumpylgoodman. It's such an honor to be a part of this incredible show. "I can’t believe we are on our 30th season! So.... who’s ready for Season 30? I know I am!!!"

MORE: The Talks Carrie Ann Inaba unveils gorgeous halr transformation

MORE: The Talk's Amanda Kloots showcases endless legs in tiny shorts and crop top

Carrie's co-stars were quick to show their support, with Amanda Kloots writing: "Yay! Congratulations," while Elaine Welterorth commented with a trio of celebratory balloon emojis.

Carrie Ann Inaba shared her joy at returning to Dancing with the Stars

The news about DWTS's return will no doubt have lifted Carrie's spirits following a challenging few weeks.

The star was absent from The Talk before the show went on hiatus after suffering from pain as a result of her autoimmune diseases.

Luckily, Carrie is now on the mend and shared an update with her followers on social media last week.

MORE: Inside Carrie Ann Inaba's luxury home where she's been recovering

READ: The Talk's Sharon Osbourne left near tears in heated Piers Morgan debate

"Thank you for the sweetest messages," she shared on social media on Saturday, admitting it's "been a rough few weeks" but that she believes she is now in a place where she can "function."

Carrie is returning to DWTS for the show's 30th season

"All I want and desire is healing," the morning TV host admitted. Sharing her gratitude for her doctors, she also sent "so much love" to her partner for "being so patient with me."

READ: Inside Carrie Ann Inaba's gorgeous home during recovery

MORE: CBS shocks fans with surprising The Talk news following Sharon Osbourne controversy

In mid-March Carrie shared that she was off the show because her arms had gone numb and she was having "sharp shooting pains," alongside the "regular pain" she battles.

The Talk star is on the mend after suffering severe pains

On Saturday she revealed that her "spinal stenosis was acting up because of inflammation," and that she was also in the middle of a "fibromyalgia flare."

READ: The Talk's Sharon Osbourne left near tears in heated Piers Morgan debate

The presenter has several autoimmune conditions and also has to deal with old dance injuries. She shared that she had undergone seven MRIs, blood tests, doctors appointments including visiting a cranial sacral specialist, and physical therapy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.