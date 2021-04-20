The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reveals new method for battling pain as she rests at home The Dancing with the Stars judge has been suffering from severe pain

Carrie Ann Inaba has been inundated with support from her family, friends and fans during her latest health battle with severe pain.

The Talk star has been keeping her followers on social media updated as he courageously continues to find ways to manage her pain, and shared a new update with them on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the TV personality posted a picture of her arm resting on the sofa with a handheld Scaler Wave Laser.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from bed

The device is designed to help with pain relief and inflammation through revolutionary patented scaler wave technology.

Alongside the picture, Carrie wrote: "Natural pain management," alongside the hashtag 'healing'.

The TV star has undergone several MRIs, blood tests, doctor's appointments and physical therapy over the past few weeks to try and get to the bottom of her current symptoms.

Carrie Ann Inaba is using natural healing methods to try and ease her pains

Prior to The Talk's hiatus in March, Carrie was off work for several days because her arms had gone numb and she was having "sharp shooting pains," alongside the "regular pain" she battles.

She revealed that her "spinal stenosis was acting up because of inflammation," and that she was also in the middle of a "fibromyalgia flare."

The presenter has several autoimmune conditions and also has to deal with old dance injuries.

The TV star has been inundated with support

While she is still in a lot of pain, Carrie is slowly on the mend and delighted fans after appearing on The Talk last Monday for the first time since her illness.

The star was joined by her co-stars Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth for the first time since CBS took the daytime TV show off air amid the on-air debate involving Sharon Osbourne.

Carrie took time off from The Talk prior to the show's hiatus

After Monday's episode, the crew at CBS sent her a beautiful bouquet, as did Sharon, who surprised Carrie with flowers alongside a heartfelt message.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife wrote: "Dearest Carrie Ann. Thinking of you. Be fabulous. Love Sharon."

Carrie wrote alongside the picture: "Thank you @sharonosbourne. Thinking of you too."

