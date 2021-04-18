The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside rare family photo The Dancing with the Stars judge can't wait to reunite with her loved-ones

Carrie Ann Inaba has had an eventful few weeks and like many people around the world right now, is counting down the days until she can reunite with her family.

The Talk star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare family photo of herself with her beloved mother Patty, and wrote: "Missing my mom. Looking forward to when we can see each other safely."

The TV star is incredibly close to her mother, who celebrated her birthday last month.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

Carrie paid a heartfelt tribute to Patty on her special day in March, alongside a series of picture of them together through the years.

In a lengthy post alongside the photos, Carrie wrote: "Thank you mom for always being you… for teaching us the important things in life, like compassion and honesty. For allowing us to be who we truly are and standing up for what we believe in."

The professional dancer also reflected on how hard it had been not being able to see her mum during the pandemic, but that it had made them closer than ever.

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba is missing her mom

"I've missed you so much this year but feel closer to you than ever… and I just wanted you to know that I love you so much," she wrote.

Carrie returned to The Talk on Monday for the show's first episode following its one-month hiatus.

The TV presenter had been absent for the show prior to the programme going off air due to ill health.

Carrie was back on The Talk on Monday following the show's hiatus

Carrie spent several weeks recovering at home after suffering from severe pain.

The star was inundated with support from fans and friends while she rested, and when she returned to work this week, she received some beautiful flowers from her co-stars.

The crew at CBS sent her a beautiful bouquet, as did Sharon Osbourne, who surprised Carrie with flowers alongside a heartfelt message.

The star with her boyfriend during a recent vacation

Ozzy Osbourne's wife wrote: "Dearest Carrie Ann. Thinking of you. Be fabulous. Love Sharon."

Carrie wrote alongside the picture: "Thank you @sharonosbourne. Thinking of you too."

