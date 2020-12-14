Jamie Oliver shares gorgeous never-before-seen festive snap with wife Jools The beloved couple are doting parents to five children

Jamie Oliver has delighted his followers by sharing a gorgeous new festive picture with his wife Jools to promote his latest show, Keep Cooking At Christmas.

"Me and the family are back in ONE HOUR for part 2 of our Christmas special on @channel4 8pm #KeepCookingAtChristmas," he announced in the caption.

The snap itself showed the couple looking rather cosy in their winter knits whilst enjoying a glass of red wine in the outdoors. The celebrity chef also posted a photo of his two young sons, Buddy and River, helping him out in the kitchen.

Fans of the couple rushed to write lovely comments underneath, with one noting: "River is wearing our dungarees!! What an incredible way to end 2020. Thank you so much for supporting our little business!" Another said: "You're a top dad Jamie!"

The heartwarming pictures come shortly after the couple were reunited with their eldest daughter, Poppy. They haven't seen the 18-year-old since she returned home from university for "a few days" back in October.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jools shared a clip of the departure and arrivals boards at a train station as she appeared to be heading off to Poppy's university. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Pops I am coming," followed by a giant pink heart emoji.

The celebrity chef posted this festive snap with Jools

In September, Jools admitted she was struggling to adjust to life without her eldest child. The mother-of-five shared an emotional video featuring pictures taken throughout the years, which played to Nelly's hit song Dilemma.

"Clearly still can't get my head around it!! Pops you will be pleased to know I have worked out how to add music to these slide things (see I am able to use technology without you) but every bone in my body misses you, that's the only way to describe it," she said. "Can't wait to spoil you when you come home, we are all so proud of you little legend number 1 xxx," she added.

Jools and Jamie, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in June, have five children together - Poppy, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

