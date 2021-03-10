Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares the 'happiest' photo of son River - and fans react Jamie and Jools share five children together

Jools Oliver has shared the most adorable photo of her youngest son River in honour of his school's Space Day.

The cute social media snap sees the four-year-old beaming with joy whilst wearing a homemade paper crown, complete with silver stars. The theme is particularly apt given that River's second name is Rocket!

"Happy Wednesday I had to put this up as I can't stop looking at it," the doting mum wrote in the caption. "Space day at school such an incredible happy soul River [rocket emoji]."

Fans were quick to comment on the family photo, with Jamie Oliver's mum writing: "Love him so, miss him so." One follower remarked: "Oh River, he’s so divine Jools! Persephone is planet obsessed atm! Xxxx." Another person said: "He is overflowing with joy."

Jamie and his wife Jools share five children together; they are also parents to daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, and Petal Blossom, 11. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. They tied the knot in June 2000.

Jools posted this cute snap of River

The family are no doubt relishing this time together as the UK continues with its third lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast in November, TV chef Jamie was quizzed about his home life and his marriage to Jools.

On how the couple make time for themselves, Jamie explained: "I know Jools loves it when it's Friday night, and maybe the kids have all been fed, and it's just me and her. I'm like, 'what do you want babe?' Just cooking meals.

"You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate."

