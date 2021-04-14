Salma Hayek transforms her appearance in latest photo as she announces exciting news The Frida actress can pull off any look!

Salma Hayek is no stranger to changing her look for various movie rolls, and her latest film requires the star to channel a hitman's wife, as she reprises her role in The Hitman's Bodyguard's sequel.

The Frida star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the preview photo of her upcoming movie, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which sees the actress rock a beehive and heavy eye makeup as she plays Sonia, the wife of assassin Darius, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Fans were quick to comment on Salma's appearance after the star posted the promo shot online.

"You are stunning," one wrote, while another commented: "You never age." A third added: "I've been waiting for this for so long. You stole the show in the first movie."

Along with Samuel L. Jackson, Salma also stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in the much-anticipated movie, which is bound to be a hit.

Salma Hayek rocks a bold look in her new film role

The film hits cinemas in the US from 16 June, and Salma also shared a preview trailer, alongside the message: "Here's a little taster of what's coming at you June 16 only in theaters. Don't mess with Sonia."

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick too.

"Never let anyone tell you you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram. "Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

The Frida star also recently transformed her appearance for movie Bliss

This isn't the only movie Salma has starred in recently. The actress sported another transformation in her recent film Bliss, which saw her play the role of mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson in the Amazon film.

The star rocked body tattoos and bold makeup for the look, and had a great time getting into character.

The Hollywood star is currently spending time in LA

It's been a busy time for Salma, who has been spending time in LA with her family over the past few weeks.

The actress originally flew to the States to present an award at the Golden Globes, and made the most of her time there with her husband and daughter.

The Hollywood star splits her time between LA and London – where she is primarily based.

