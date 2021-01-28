Salma Hayek stuns in a crop top with sky high heels and does tequila shots The Frida actress benevolently shared her many talents

Salma Hayek in a video doing tequila shots and also looking intensely glamorous officially proves that there is nothing, absolutely nothing, she does that she doesn't look stunning while doing.

The Frida actress took to Instagram and gave fans a double dose of her fabulousness. First, she shared a sultry throwback shot of herself wearing a snug black skirt and crop top with sky high heels.

Then - within minutes - she dropped a video. In the video clip, Salma is speaking solely in Spanish, while doing a shot of tequila to wish Jimmy Kimmel Live star, Guillermo, a happy 50th birthday.

WATCH: Salma Hayek does tequila shots while cheersing in Spanish

In the short clip, the 54-year-old actress is wearing a large hat while cheersing and telling Guillermo "Welcome to the 50s club! Cheers, old man."

In the video, Salma appears to be back in the colder climate of the UK, following her lengthy nearly month long tropical getaway. She has not only returned to her London home, but has jumped head first back into the work grind.

Earlier this week Salma shared a screen grab of herself taking Zoom calls like the rest of us - and she looked ethereal doing it.

Salma Hayek shared this throwback snapshot just before sharing a clip of herself doing shots

In that close up that Salma shared to Instagram, the actress is sporting a bold red lip and her lightly highlighted hair is swept in a glamorous updo. What really finishes off the look are the very smart glasses she is sporting which perfectly frame her face.

The 54-year-old returned to her home just in time to catch a snowfall.

Salma Hayek was away on an epic tropical vacation recently

The actress posted an amazing photo to Instagram upon her return home - a snap of herself frolicking in the snow alongside her two dogs, her legendary little pet owl and an appearance by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - the meme.

It's a change of pace for the actress who until last week had spent the start of 2021 posting photos of herself on beaches and flaunting her incredible figure in a selection of swimsuits.

