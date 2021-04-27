Chadwick Boseman's family break their silence on his Oscars 'snub' The star was nominated in the Best Actor category

Chadwick Boseman was largely tipped to posthumously win this year's Best Actor Academy Award for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The 43-year-old star – who tragically passed away on 28 August after battling colon cancer – was previously honoured with a Golden Globe and a SAG award for what was his final film, and fans expected to see him also awarded with an Oscar.

MORE: Oscars 2021: The very best moments

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sir Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman following Oscars win

On the night, however, the trophy went to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his work on The Father- a decision that led some viewers to hit out at a perceived 'snub'.

READ: Viewers all have this one complaint about the Oscars

MORE: 7 of the most stylish couples on the Oscars 2021 red carpet

But that just isn't the case, according to Chadwick's family. Speaking to TMZ, they heaped praise on 83-year-old Anthony, with Chadwick's brother, Derrick, stating that every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award.

Chadwick passed away in August after a battle with colon cancer

He further said that the family were in no way upset or annoyed by the decision and admitted that Chadwick himself had never strived to win an Oscar, adding that the star "always described them to me as a campaign".

READ: Brad Pitt sparks major reaction as he unveils new hair at Oscars 2021

Following his win, Anthony paid a touching tribute to Chadwick in a short acceptance video filmed on Monday. Stood outside in the beautiful Welsh countryside, he said: "Good morning. Here I am in my homeland of Wales and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy and thank you.

The star was nominated for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

"I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early and again thank you all very much. I really did not expect this. So, I feel very privileged and honoured … thank you."

MORE: Oscars 2021: The show-stopping gowns

READ: The record-breaking Oscar wins from Chloe Zhao to Anthony Hopkins

Sir Anthony won his second Best Actor Oscar for The Father

It was Anthony's second Best Actor Oscars win, making him the oldest recipient of the award. He was previously honoured for his role in The Silence of The Lambs in 1992.

Read more HELLO! US stories here