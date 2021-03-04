Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright suffer sad family news

Mark Wright announced on Thursday that his uncle Eddie has passed away.

Sharing the sad news on social media, Mark dedicated a touching tribute to his uncle and shared a series of photos of them together, also writing that Eddie was "the glue" that held his and Michelle Keegan's family together.

Mark said that Eddie was "one in a trillion" and even credited his caring treatment of Michelle as being down to what he'd learned from his uncle. "From how to love my family, to treat my woman with respect, to work hard, to smile, to be a gentleman and the one you enjoyed most.... you taught me," continued the former TOWIE star.

Mark shared the news on Instagram

The 34-year-old added that "we are absolutely broken" but said that as a family "we will get through".

Mark's full post read: "Nowhere, never, ever will you find better. My uncle Eddie, you were 1 in a trillion. You taught me so much!! Nearly everything I know as a man. From how to love my family, to treat my woman with respect, to work hard, to smile, to be a gentleman and the one you enjoyed most.... you taught me Golf (which I promise to keep practising to be as good as you wanted me to be) most of all, you were one of the most integral parts of our incredible family.

"You were the glue, the one that MADE us meet up and make memories (which again we promise to continue. We will NOT let you down) ultimately.... I am soooooo PROUD to call you my uncle and I will until the end of day.

"I/we are absolutely broken, but together because we are the family we are.... we will get through, somehow some day. We will look after auntie Debbie, our cousins and your grandchildren forever and that is promise.

Mark and his uncle

"I have often thought over the last 24 hours that part of me wishes we wasn’t so close, so that we didn’t love as much as a family as maybe it wouldn’t hurt as much. I will no longer think this way and instead I be grateful for the memories we have and when the dust settles, look back and smile.

"Unc, rest in peace. I love you sooo much, more than I ever told you and that’s saying something. I will see you 1 day again and until then I will continue to make you proud."

