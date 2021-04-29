Kate Garraway reveals sweet way her children have learnt to communicate with Derek Draper Derek recently returned home after a year in hospital

Kate Garraway and her children have faced some big adjustments in the last year – not least following Derek Draper's return home after a year in hospital.

As well as making practical changes to the family home, the family have also learnt how best to support Derek on his road to recovery, right down to their interactions with him.

But, according to Kate, it’s something children Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old Billy have taken in their stride.

During an appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show, Kate shared: "He isn't really able to speak at the moment so he can't tell him off, I have to be the bad guy! They are beside themselves to have him home. They are my heroes."

She continued: "They know instinctively how to talk to him but not ask too much from him. In a way that grownups want to see the old Derek, they have an instinct, there is a lot of love there."

Kate said her children know instinctively how to talk to Derek

Kate, 53, was then asked how it felt to have her husband back in the family home. "I am still in a whirlwind!" she confessed. "He's doing amazingly. The moment he came through the door was euphoric and since then we have been adjusting to Derek's new normal and the hope is he will be able to progress.

"At the moment he needs everything doing for him. It's 24-hour care. Just looking for the little moments…"

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

It's been a big week for Kate. On Wednesday, she shared a clip with fans to showcase a copy of her new book, The Power of Hope. "My books have arrived!" she exclaimed. "Strange feeling to actually hold them but they're arrived just in the nick of time, publication day tomorrow."

The inspirational and emotional book details Derek's long-term fight against Covid-19 and the repercussions for both herself and their family.

