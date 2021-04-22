Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek Draper's sweet reaction to her new dress The GMB star is now caring for Derek at home

Kate Garraway had a very special story to share during her appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

The mum-of-two opened up about husband Derek Draper's condition following his return home after a year in hospital and had some positive news for viewers.

MORE: See inside Kate Garraway's fun family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals the sweet words husband Derek told her ahead of return to work

She said: "It's been wonderful having Derek at home - and lots of little positives, I think. And whether those are positives because it is genuinely helping his cognition being at home or whether it's just because I'm there to see the little things – whereas I couldn't go in [to hospital] before and we were on Facetime and stuff, I don't know. But it feels positive, so little moments of reaction."

MORE: Derek Draper burst into tears after being reunited with kids and Kate Garraway at home

Derek recently returned home to his family after a year in hosptial

The TV star continued: "And he actually said something the other day. I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] and I said, 'I'm off to Smooth now,' and he said, 'New dress?' which was just amazing. And it was, actually!

READ: Kate Garraway defends her 'messy' house following documentary release

MORE: Kate Garraway's children Darcey and Billy share reaction to dad Derek's illness in rare interview

"And I thought that was amazing on so many levels because he recognised it, second, he realised to remember that I need a lot of flattery," Kate added, laughing. "So there was some emotional connection there and some basis of what our relationship has always been based on. And it was just a little moment..."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

The presenter, 53, then spoke about Derek's round-the-clock care. "[It's] a very busy home now with lots of experts and teams of people coming in and out," she shared, describing the carers as an "extraordinary bunch of people".

READ: Derek Draper admits to losing hope during coronavirus battle

"We all know, don't we, that carers are incredible – we've said it so much this year," Kate continued. "But for them it's learning about him – they don't know the details - learning about us, learning about me, big learning curve there! So, so far so good, but I don't want to tempt fate, so yeah…"

The couple are parents to Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old Billy

Lobbyist Derek, 53, spent more than a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He returned to the couple's home in north London earlier this month.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.