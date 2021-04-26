Kate Garraway reveals royal family's kind gesture amid husband Derek's brutal COVID battle The Good Morning Britain host is documenting her family's journey in her new book

Kate Garraway has been nothing but open about her heartache during her husband Derek Draper's life-threatening COVID battle.

The Good Morning Britain host is now set to reveal more about her family's year-long journey in a candid new memoir, called Kate Garraway: The Power Of Hope, which has been serialised by the Mail On Sunday.

In one extract, Kate revealed how she was left touched by the overwhelming response from fans and celebrities alike. However, she didn't expect the royal family to reach out to her.

"Hundreds of thousands of people messaged me on Instagram," she wrote. "Some were just sending love or sharing stories of loss and how they had got through it. Others were writing with tales of miraculous recoveries they wanted me to take heart from."

Keeping the identity of the royal a secret, Kate continued: "One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician. How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal."

Lobbyist Derek, 53, spent more than a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. Derek has since returned to the couple's home in north London.

Kate's husband Derek returned home from hospital earlier this month

Back in January, the mum-of-two heaped praise on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following their meeting at the Pride of Britain Awards. She was applauded by the royal couple for her amazing strength and courage.

Asked what it was like to speak with Prince William and Kate about her family's struggle, a self-deprecating Kate confessed she was touched that they even knew who she was and explained how William showed particular compassion towards her two children, Billy, 11, and 15-year-old Darcey.

"It's wonderful that they even know who I am and what I've been through," she told Good House Keeping magazine. "They were so sweet to me and showed their compassion to Darcey and Billy. Because they imagined what it would be like for their own children."

Prince William and Kate have previously praised the GMB star

She added: "And Prince William knows exactly how hard it is to be without a parent and how it can affect you, so he shared his thoughts on that."

Meanwhile, Kate also received "personal" messages from Boris Johnson, Tony Blair and David Beckham. "David Beckham messaged me on Instagram," she said in her book. "I hadn't had the chance to look at social media so it was Darcey and Billy who spotted it and squealed with delight.

"I messaged him back, thanking him and saying the kids were thrilled. He sent a personal video to each of them - words of encouragement and fun. He said he'd been thinking of his own kids and how they might feel."

