Tess Daly shares romantic snap with Vernon Kay - and they look so in love!

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked more in love than ever as they enjoyed a romantic stroll with their dogs over the weekend.

Sharing a sweet selfie and a snap of some daffodils, the Strictly Come Dancing host and her husband smiled for the camera during their relaxing spring walk.

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching the I'm A Celebrity final

In the caption, Tess gushed: "Weekend walks... So happy the clocks go forward tomorrow which means we get an extra hour of daylight and it will still be light at 7.30pm #simplepleasures #brighterdaysahead."

Vernon also posted some pictures, and remarked: "Saturday walks with the #dogs before the @bwfc_official game. Beautiful sunny morning with @tessdaly Great to have fresh air out in the open..." To which, Tess remarked: "Keeeeeep walking!" - a sweet nod to Strictly!

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post heartwarming comments, with Claudia Winkleman adding a string of red heart emojis. One follower remarked: "Such a cute photo!! Hope you both had a lovely time." Another post read: "One of my fave celeb couples easily."

Tess and Vernon enjoyed a leisurely walk over the weekend

Over the past year, both Vernon and Tess have spent increasing amounts of time at home with their daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber, during the UK's lockdown restrictions.

In November, the parents were either busy filming Strictly or taking part in I'm A Celebrity. During a recent chat with HELLO!, Tess opened up about lockdown life and their time together has been invaluable.

She said: "It's a levelling experience. We are in it together. I mean, as a family, we've always been a tight-knit unit. I'm very much about focusing on the positive, which at this time is, of course, extremely challenging."

The couple share two daughters together

On how she likes to unwind, Tess added: "After the kids have had their breakfast and they're doing their first online lesson of the day, I will take myself off for a 20-minute online yoga class because it's brilliant.

"Not just for the physical side, the flexibility side. It's great for putting you in a really good headspace so you feel like you're in control of your day rather than being bombarded by outside elements such as the news you can't control."

