Kyra Sedgwick hints at surprising personality stuggle - fans thank her The actress is married to Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick is a successful mum, wife and career woman so when she teased her own imperfections it surprised her fans.

The Call Your Mother actress - who has been happily married to Kevin Bacon since 1988 - shared a sweet post on Instagram hinting at her own personal struggle… time management!

In the photo from inside her family home, Kyra was peeking out from behind a book called Make Your Art No Matter What: Moving Beyond Creative Hurdles.

She captioned it: "Calling all artists!! Check out this amazing book for inspiration and Managing your time, your art and ALL THE FEELERS!" and followed it up with a string of celebratory and shocked face emojis.

Kyra's fans immediately thanked her for her book suggestion with many confiding in her that they too have a problem with managing their time.

"Oh thank you, I will check it out. Time management is an issue I am working on in regards to my art ( and every other area)," wrote one follower, while another said, "thank you, thank you," and many more said they had gone online and bought it.

Kyra was blown away by the book and couldn't wait to share it with fans

Kyra certainly has a lot to juggle, what with her hectic work schedule and keeping her long-lived marriage firmly on track.

Despite her angst over divvying up her time properly, she makes her relationship with Kevin a priority.

The couple - who got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky - have two grown children together, son Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28.

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988

She's opened up about their amazing relationship in the past and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that," she added. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

