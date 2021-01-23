Kyra Sedgwick stuns in photo as husband Kevin Bacon declares he's a lucky man The pair have been married since 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood and the adorable couple aren't done sharing their love just yet.

The Footloose actor, 62, shared a gorgeous photo of his wife on Instagram on Friday which sparked some incredibly sweet comments from him.

In the throwback photo, Kyra, 55, was wearing a gold jumpsuit and Kevin captioned the snapshot: "Trends come and go, but @kyrasedwickofficial is eternal. Did you catch her on @callyourmotherabc last night?"

His fans were quick to comment with one writing: "And still gorgeous," to which Kevin responded: "More than ever."

But he wasn’t finished with his praise of the woman he's been married to since 1988.

When another follower wrote: "She's awesome! You lucked out when she fell in love with you," Kevin said: "I remind myself every day."

Kyra recently opened up about her longstanding marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

The couple also have two grown children together, son Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28.

