Kevin Bacon shares adorable throwback photo with his ‘love' Kyra Sedgwick - and she reacts The couple are so sweet together

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick just couldn't get any cuter. The longtime couple - who have been married since 1988 - haven't let the flame go out on their relationship and his latest Instagram post proves it.

The actor delighted fans when he shared a throwback photo with his wife from the set of one of their movies.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick teases fans with passionate kiss - but it's not with husband Kevin Bacon

The adoring snapshot in which Kyra is looking longingly up at her spouse was from the film, Pyrates.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick shares tour inside huge open-planned home she shares with Kevin Bacon

Kevin captioned it: "My on/off screen love. For all you cinephiles, this is from #Pyrates. Premise? "A couple spontaneously combusts whenever they make love."

He appeared to have posted it purely to take a walk down memory lane and Kyra appreciated his sentiment.

The Call Your Mother actress commented: "I love this so much."

READ: Kyra Sedgwick's unique living situation with Kevin Bacon revealed

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable

Kyra and Kevin have starred in numerous movies together

The couple are a rare breed in Hollywood, not only because they're relationship has stood the test of time, but because they've also successfully worked together on numerous occasions.

Kyra and Kevin got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky and got married young.

She told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick reveals pet name for Kevin Bacon in sweet video

READ: Kevin Bacon supports Kyra Sedgwick as she opens up about pressures to be perfect

Kevin and Kyra say they 'got lucky' finding one another

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent."

They now have two grown children, Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28, together and show no signs of slowing down in the romance department.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.