Kyra Sedgwick stuns fans with flawless transformation in backstage photo The Hollywood star is married to Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick has shared a glamorous new photo on social media – and it's caused quite the stir!

The Call Your Mother star took to Instagram this week to share a flawless picture of herself ahead of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, rocking a bold makeup look and sleek hair look.

Kyra's naturally wavy hair had been styled in corkscrew curls and the actress rocked a bright red lipstick and smokey eye.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside her and Kevin Bacon's living room

In the comments section, fans were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "You look so beautiful," while another commented: "So gorgeous." A third added: "Gosh you are so beautiful." Kevin Bacon also reacted - and was one of the first to like his wife's picture.

Kyra was on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her current role in ABC sitcom, Call Your Mother.

Kyra Sedgwick revealed her glam makeover ahead of her TV appearance

In the show, Kyra plays Jean Raines, and has received rave reviews from viewers since the show aired earlier in the year.

During the interview, Kyra also recalled a hilarious memory from a dinner party at Tom Cruise's home.

The star had gone over to Tom's house during the filming of A Few Good Men, which her husband Kevin co-starred alongside him.

"It's a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," she told Drew.

Kyra recalled a hilarious story from her and Kevin Bacon's visit to Tom Cruise's house

"So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. I had worked with Tom but Kev was doing [A Few Good Men]."

She continued: "So we got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie.

"Rob Reiner was there. I was a flow, and Nicole Kidman was there.

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to and so there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?'

"So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen.

Kyra and Kevin with their daughter Sosie Bacon

"Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous. I was like, 'Oh nothing happened that doesn't seem right.' So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.'

"And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button.'"

Kyra then went on to tell Drew that as a result, the police arrived at the house, and had to stop the screening. "I didn't get invited back," Kyra concluded, while laughing.

