Holly Willoughby has shared a beautiful selfie with her youngest son, Chester, in order to highlight the importance of children's mental health this week.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the This Morning star - who shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin - heaped praise on one of her oldest friends, author Hannah Peckham, for publishing her first book, Conker the Chameleon.

The book itself, which was released this week in accordance with Children's Mental Health Week, has been written for young school children to help provide parents or carers with an engaging way to talk about feelings and emotions.

Expressing her gratitude, Holly wrote in the caption: "Today is a very important day for one of my oldest friends @h.j.peckham... we met on our first day of school and eventually moved into our first flat in London together... we've been through a lot!

Holly posted this cute selfie with her son Chester

"Probably something that bonded us hugely was the fact we are both dyslexic... that's why this post is even more special and actually writing this I feel very emotional... if I could go back and tell my school friend that on the 2nd of February 2021 to mark the beginning of #childrensmentalhealthweek she would publish her first book, I'm not sure she'd believe it possible."

She added: "You did it Hannah... so so proud of you... it's a beautiful and important book. One that helps open the conversation with your little ones about how to talk about their emotions... we all need that right?"

Holly has been open about her dyslexia in the past. The 39-year-old once revealed that she checks the autocue in advance and uses coloured scripts to help her present This Morning. The doting mum has also previously shared her concern that her children will be dyslexic too.

"I do bear it in mind quite a lot," she told Glasgow's Sunday Post. "Although my mum hasn't been officially tested she has very similar tendencies to me. I don't know whether that's hereditary or not, but I do think about that. Schools are so much more advanced in looking out for it than when I was at school."

