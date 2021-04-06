Strictly's Janette Manrara recalls moment her relationship with Aljaz Skorjanec was 'saved' The couple have been together since 2019

Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been happily married for nearly four years, but the professional dancer from Miami has just revealed that it nearly didn't happen!

MORE: See Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's wedding photos

Speaking to The Sun over the weekend, the 37-year-old admitted that Strictly Come Dancing "saved their relationship" back in 2013, when they were thinking of living apart.

"Strictly Come Dancing, it saved us. It saved us really, in every way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec: Behind The Scenes

"Aljaz and I were at a point in our relationship where he was going to possibly have to move back to Slovenia and I was going back to Los Angeles, and we were going to try the long-distance thing and see what happened," she said, before adding: "So when we got that phone call to come and join Strictly it didn’t only give us stability workwise, it saved our relationship."

The couple met at a dance studio in 2009 and married in three ceremonies in 2017, one in London, another in Janette's native Miami, and the third in Aljaz's home in Slovenia.

READ: Former Strictly star rushed to hospital after gymnastics accident – details

RELATED: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood speaks out on Motsi Mabuse 'leaving' show

"We got engaged on Strictly, we got married while being on Strictly. For us, it's always been the biggest Strictly blessing instead of a Strictly curse, and we owe everything to the show really," she told the publication.

The Strictly couple have been married since 2017

Last year, the couple spent the most time apart when they had to live in separate homes due to Strictly's strict COVID measures.

After spending 77 days apart, the couple spoke to HELLO! and revealed that the enforced separation had brought them closer than ever, rekindled their romance and has also helped them reach an important decision about their future.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette told HELLO!

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."