Lisa Kudrow reveals son Julian's sweet bond with Jennifer Aniston in rare interview The Friends star played Phoebe Buffay in the hit comedy

Lisa Kudrow is incredibly private about her family life and prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

But recently, the Friends star delighted fans after making a revelation about her son Julian's adorable bond with her co-star Jennifer Aniston during his childhood.

The Phoebe Buffay actress was talking on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, and explained to the host how Julian would often mistaken Jennifer for his own mum when watching Friends.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow shares rare glimpse inside huge garden

She said: "When we were home and we would be watching something, the show was, and there was Jennifer and Julian my son would be like 'mommy' and my son couldn't see the difference.

"When he did see Jennifer, he would crawl into her lap." She then joked "You prefer her, that's fine, a lot of people do. She's lovely."

Lisa Kudrow's son Julian had a sweet bond with Jennifer Aniston during the Friends days

Until the end of the final season of Friends, when Courteney Cox became pregnant with daughter Coco, Lisa was the only member of the cast who was married and with a child.

Rob asked Lisa what it was like for the star: "You were married, you had a small baby, you were in a different phases of your life. That must have added something cool and different – you were totally ahead of everybody in leading your life."

Lisa replied: "When I was there, I was there. It's not like, my son was so little, I think he was five or six when we finished.

Jennifer and Lisa on the set of Friends

"A set really isn't a place for a toddler to be running around. It wasn't a fun place for him. He wasn't there much as it turns out. It was fine for a quick visit but not to spend all day with mommy.

"I did not like him experiencing me not as mommy. Because Phoebe was not his mother, Phoebe does not have children."

Lisa shares Julian with husband Michael Stern, and the family have been isolating at their home in Beverly Hills during the pandemic.

Jennifer and Lisa with co-star Courteney Cox

The Hollywood star shared a rare photo of her only child on social media last year when he celebrated his birthday in lockdown, showing the 23-year-old posing alongside a show-stopping cake at the dining room table.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.