Kelly Ripa throws support behind Carrie Ann Inaba following The Talk news The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is good friends with the professional dancer

Kelly Ripa has shown her support for Carrie Ann Inaba after the TV personality revealed her plans to take a leave of absence from The Talk.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was one of the first to respond to Carrie's Instagram post explaining her decision, which was posted on Monday.

Kelly wrote a series of love heart emojis in the comments section.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from bed

Carrie and Kelly are good friends and the CBS star has even co-hosted Live in the past on days where they need cover.

Following rumours of her leaving the show began to circulate in the media, Carrie announced her decision at the start of the week in a short video clip.

The professional dancer said in the footage: "Hi everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing.

Carrie Ann Inaba is good friends with Kelly Ripa

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. "I appreciate your support.

"I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family. And I hope to be back soon. Take care and I will keep you updated. Thank you."

As well as Kelly, many others showed their support to Carrie following the news.

Carrie announced she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk

One fan wrote: "Love and miss you. Sending you lots of good energy and a big virtual hug. Please take good care of yourself," while another commented: "Stay well. Best wishes, you are doing the right thing."

A third added: "Best wishes, you will be missed."

Carrie has been suffering from severe stabbing pains for the past few weeks and took time off The Talk in March, prior to the show's hiatus.

The Talk star recently received a bouquet of flowers from CBS

While the TV star returned briefly to the CBS show when it returned earlier in the month, she had since been absent from the television screen.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has a legion of fans who adore watching her on The Talk – and Carrie has been keeping them all updated on her health battle on social media.

