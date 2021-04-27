Carrie Ann Inaba marks family celebration after announcing leave of absence from The Talk The Dancing with the Stars judge is taking a leave of absence from the CBS show

Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Monday that she would be taking a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her health.

The TV star is having a difficult time right now but had the perfect reason to celebrate from afar on Tuesday as she marked her beloved brother Craig's birthday.

The Dancing with the Stars judge took to Instagram to share a series of family photos featuring Craig, herself and her mother Patty throughout the years, alongside some sweet messages.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

In one post, Carrie wrote: "Grateful that you are my big brother. You always support me in everything I do. Thank you."

In another post, the star joked: "But you always eat my chips," alongside a photo of the siblings and their mum tucking into a bowl of chips and dip in the kitchen.

Carrie is incredibly close to her family and will no doubt mark Craig's big day in person when it's safe to do so.

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba marked her brother's birthday with a heartfelt tribute

The professional dancer recently paid tribute to her mother on social media too, and revealed how much she was looking forward to reuniting with her after the pandemic.

The talk show star wrote: "Missing my mom. Looking forward to when we can see each other safely."

Carrie's mom also celebrated her birthday last month, and Carrie marked the big day on Instagram with a special tribute.

She wrote: "Thank you mom for always being you… for teaching us the important things in life, like compassion and honesty. For allowing us to be who we truly are and standing up for what we believe in."

Carrie is incredibly close to her family

The CBS star also reflected on how hard it had been not being able to see her mum during the pandemic, but said that it had made them closer than ever.

"I've missed you so much this year but feel closer to you than ever… and I just wanted you to know that I love you so much," she wrote.

Carrie's family will no doubt be showing her support during her current health battle.

The star has been off work from The Talk for weeks after suffering from severe pain as a result of her autoimmune conditions, and has decided to focus on her health and wellbeing by taking some time off the show.

The CBS star is taking a leave of absence from The Talk

The popular TV star said in a video on Monday: "Hi everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing.

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing.

"I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family. And I hope to be back soon. Take care and I will keep you updated. Thank you."

