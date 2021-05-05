15 celebrity autobiography books you won't want to put down

While we love a novel, there's nothing quite like getting stuck into a candid celebrity autobiography memoir that reveals the real person behind the persona. From tragic childhood stories to turbulent (and beautiful) relationships, they're sometimes funny, often surprisingly relatable and almost always inspire us in some way.

Whether you're interested in the lives of British TV celebrities like Kate Garraway and Philip Schofield or A-Listers like Drew Barrymore and Michelle Obama, we've found something for everyone. Here are 15 of the best celebrity memoirs that deserve a place on your bookshelf...

Kate Garraway, The Power of Hope

The Power of Hope, £10, Amazon

Kate Garraway's moving new memoir details the last 12 months for the Good Morning Britain presenter, as her husband Derek Draper battled Covid in intensive care. Initially told he wouldn't survive, Derek is now back home and is thought to be the UK's longest-fighting patient of the virus.

Sarah Harding, Hear Me Out

Hear Me Out, £11, Amazon

Known as the 'wild' member of Girls Aloud, Sarah Harding has always worn her heart on her sleeve. Following her breast cancer diagnosis last year, she's written this memoir to show the real Sarah behind all of the partying and popstar glamour.

Philip Schofield, Life's What You Make It

Life's What You Make It, £10, Amazon

Honest and uplifting, Philip Schofield's bestselling memoir tells all from his early life and break into TV, to his working relationship with Holly Willoughby and his coming out story in early 2020. It's vulnerable at times as he shares difficult details of his personal life, but it's full of funny anecdotes, too.

Holly Willoughby, Reflections

Reflections, £20, Amazon

Due to be released in October 2021, we already can't wait to get our hands on Holly Willoughby's new autobiography book. Exploring how to navigate emotionally challenging situations, from body image to burnout, and how to treat yourself with kindness, the This Morning presenter says she'll be "sharing her truths".

Michelle Obama, Becoming

Becoming, £17.85, Amazon

If you're looking for a truly inspirational read, try Michelle Obama's award-winning memoir, Becoming. Published in 2018 to critical acclaim, it's a deeply personal account of her life growing up in Chicago, her university days and her time spent serving as the First Lady of the United States.

Reese Witherspoon, Whiskey in a Teacup

Whiskey in a Teacup, £10.42, Amazon

Reese Witherspoon pays homage to her southern heritage in this part-memoir part-lifestyle guide. It's a collection of personal stories, beauty hacks and party hosting tips, with some of her grandmother Dorothea's best tasty recipes thrown in for good measure.

Mrs Hinch, This Is Me

This Is Me, £9, Amazon

Mrs Hinch aka Sophie Hinchcliffe is a social media sensation, and her rise to fame was a real whirlwind. The former hairdresser began sharing her cleaning advice on Instagram in 2018 and now has millions of followers. In this memoir, she shares both the highs and heartbreaking lows of her journey.

Priyanka Chopra, Unfinished

Unfinished, £14.32, Amazon

From growing up in India to winning the global beauty pageants that launched her acting career and becoming one of the most famous women in the world, Priyanka's memoir has a lot to pack in. It's honest, funny and a real eye-opener.

Jessica Simpson, Open Book

Open Book, £8.19, Amazon

If you only know Jessica Simpson from her pop stardom and the reality show Newlyweds, prepare to be surprised by her tell-all memoir. Initially approached to write a motivational guide to living your best life, she instead told her true story, including her most intimate struggles with relationships, drugs and the dark side of fame.

Cheryl, Cheryl: My Story

Cheryl: My Story, £7.23, Amazon

Following years of speculation over her private life and relationships, Cheryl set the record straight with her first and only memoir in 2012. Detailing her difficult childhood growing up on a council estate in Newcastle, her rise to fame in Girls Aloud and her turbulent relationship with ex-husband Ashley Cole, it's a real page-turner.

Drew Barrymore, Wildflower

Wildflower, £7.71, Amazon

Growing up in Hollywood, Drew's childhood was unconventional to say the least. In this collection of uplifting personal essays, she touches on this and the much happier life she's built from it today.

Caroline Flack, Storm in a C Cup

Storm in a C Cup, £4.44, Amazon

Published in 2015, Caroline's memoir tells all from her journey to TV stardom to winning Strictly Come Dancing, to her highly publicised relationships with the likes of Harry Styles. The late TV presenter, who died by suicide in February 2020, shares her story with the humour and honesty we all knew and loved.

Nadiya Hussain, Finding My Voice

Finding My Voice, £6.99, Amazon

Nadiya rose to fame after winning the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off, and has since written several books as well as columns for publications like The Times and BBC Good Food. In her revealing memoir, she writes openly about what it was like to grow up as a female second-generation British Bangladeshi and the mental health struggles she's faced since childhood.

Tina Brown, The Vanity Fair Diaries

The Vanity Fair Diaries, £5.69, Amazon

If you're interested in celebrity culture and what goes on behind the scenes at a glossy magazine, you'll love this memoir by Tina Brown, the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair. Based on her personal diaries, it details everything that went down in New York and Hollywood in the 80s - it's seriously juicy.

Patti Smith, Just Kids

Just Kids, £5.69, Amazon

At the heart of it, Just Kids is a love story of two young artists. A beautiful and evocative recount of Patti's relationship with Robert Mapplethorpe, it begins in the 60s when she was a struggling singer living in poverty in New York.

