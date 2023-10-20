8 candle advent calendars to light up your home this holiday season

While chocolate is without a doubt the most popular Christmas countdown, we think a candle advent calendar is just the thing to make your home feel festive and smell amazing throughout December.

As well as affordable brands like Yankee Candle, plus luxury offerings from the likes of Diptyque and Jo Malone, you'll also find unique handmade options from Etsy which would make thoughtful gifts for a loved one this holiday season.

The best candle advent calendars at a glance The best luxury candle advent calendar: Diptyque 25 Scented Treasures

The best affordable candle advent calendar: Yankee Candle Advent Wreath

The best homemade candle advent calendar: DesignUndone Candle Advent Calendar

How we chose the best candle advent calendars

Brands: We've only chosen advent calendars from brands we know and love, like Dipytque, Jo Malone & Yankee Candle. Plus Etsy options with five-star reviews.

We've only chosen advent calendars from brands we know and love, like Dipytque, Jo Malone & Yankee Candle. Plus Etsy options with five-star reviews. Price: All of the candle advent calendars included in this edit have a worth value higher than the RRP, with some affordable options for as little as £24.

All of the candle advent calendars included in this edit have a worth value higher than the RRP, with some affordable options for as little as £24. Sustainability: Where possible we've included advent calendars that come in boxes and packaging you'll want to use again.





Shop the best candle advent calendars for Christmas 2023

Scroll on for all of the best candle advent calendars to shop now - and keep checking back as we'll be adding more as they become available.

Diptyque Candle Advent Calendar 2023

Diptyque's dreamy 25 Scented Treasures advent calendar is filled with iconic scents like Baies and Roses, plus limited-edition Christmas fragrances - Sapin (Pine Tree), Délice (Delight) and Coton (Cotton). As well as candles, doors open to perfumes, a shower oil and mini holiday decorations. We love the stunning packaging, which is said to represent the magic of a flame in the form of a calligram inspired by the poetic definition found in the Encyclopédie des Lumières.

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar 2023

Yankee Candle has dropped not one but two advent calendars this holiday season. The very festive Advent Book has a winter scape and snowfall design with doors opening to 24 tea lights and filled votive candles in Christmas and classic scents. Fragrances include Letters to Santa, Pink Cherry & Vanilla and Clean Cotton, plus new scents Silver Sage & Pine and White Spruce & Grapefruit. Plus, you'll be gifted a glass tea light holder that makes the perfect container for your candles.

At £27.99, the Advent Wreath is a more affordable, equally magical option. Inside are 24 tea lights providing eight hours of fragrance each. Expect Christmas Eve, Twinkling Lights and Christmas Cookie fragrances, as well as the new Silver Sage & Pine.

Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2023

Jo Malone releases one of the most highly-anticipated, luxurious advent calendars every year. As well as fragrances, colognes, body mists and bath & body products, you'll also find candles in bestselling scents inside. This year there's an Orange Bitters Travel Candle (40g) and a Lime Basil & Mandarin Travel Candle - two of our faves. It all comes wrapped up in the trademark Jo Malone London cream and black packaging with candy cane and gingerbread themed boxes, which can all be refilled and reused.

Penhaligon's Advent Calendar 2023

Penhaligon's Toy Chest advent calendar is a perfect introduction to the brand. Full of bestselling luxury fragrances, lotions and other beauty gifts, inside you'll also find the Comoros Pearl candle (35g), Maduro Leaf candle (35g) and Roanoke Ivy candle (35g). The playful and very festive packaging is pretty special, too. Worth a total of £595, it retails for £395.

Etsy Candle Advent Calendars 2023

Hand-poured in Texas, this popular advent calendar from Etsy includes 12 four oz candles in delicious festive scents like Apple Crostata and Cinnamon Eggnog. Sure to fill your home with Christmas cheer, it's available to shop right now.

For a slightly different kind of Christmas countdown, this scented candle is designed to be lit for one hour each day in December. It features a beautifully illustrated personalised label with the year and name of the recipient, and you can choose from 12 different fragrances.

NotOnTheHighStreet Candle Advent Calendar 2023

Burn one of 25 handmade, natural beeswax candles each day in December while you make time to sit back and relax with this mindful advent calendar set. Available to shop all year round, it's the perfect gift for someone who deserves a few mindful moments.



