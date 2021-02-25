GMA's Robin Roberts' unbelievable story of survival – and how partner Amber supported her The Good Morning America star is a two-time cancer survivor

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts is renowned for her upbeat personality amongst her many fans.

The TV anchor has an idyllic life with her partner Amber Laign, and has shown incredible bravery over the years, having survived cancer twice.

Throughout her battle, Robin has used her platform to help raise awareness, and behind-the-scenes, her partner of 15 years has been her rock.

In 2007, Robin was diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation therapy, bravely returning to work only a couple of weeks after an operation.

In a recent interview on The Dr. Oz Show in January, Robin discussed the experience. "My mother always said, 'Make your mess your message'," she said.

GMA's Robin Roberts is a two-times cancer survivor

"And when I was diagnosed with [breast] cancer, I was like, 'What's the message?' It was about early detection… I was triple-negative, but because I had, through self-detection found the lump, I just told people that early detection is not a guarantee but it increases your chances."

Five years later, the 59-year-old faced a second diagnosis for MSA – bone marrow disorder myelodysplastic syndrome – which is caused when the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow become abnormal.

The GMA star told Dr. Oz that once again, she listened to her mum's words during her terrifying ordeal.

The GMA star was supported by partner Amber during her health battles

"I didn't realise that people were not aware to join the [bone marrow] registry and to be a donor. So I got the message out there."

On Instagram it's clear that Robin's followers look to her for positive guidance, and she added: "I want to be a symbol to people that 'this too shall pass'. We are all stronger than we think we are… I don't want to survive going through something like this, I want to thrive."

Robin's sister Sally Ann Roberts played a huge role in Robin's MDS recovery, as the journalist received a life-saving bone marrow transplant using donor cells from her sibling.

"It's considered a rebirth," Robin said of the transplant during an appearance on GMA. "And I definitely felt that I was getting another chance at life."

Robin uses her platform to raise awareness of early detection in cancer

Robin has an incredible support system around her, with her family, friends, fans and partner Amber. During the GMA episode, Amber shared her perspective of what she went through while taking care of the author.

"I learned so much every day just being there and being there every step of the way," she said. "You're being thrown information and you're trying to keep it all together."

