Amy Robach was full of the joys of spring when she enjoyed a magical date night with her husband, Andrew Shue, on Friday.

The popular Good Morning America host was beaming in the snapshot alongside the Melrose Place actor.

The couple were in a countryside setting and there was an impressive rainbow arcing the sky behind them.

Amy captioned the post: "Friday night lights," and comments from her social media followers ensued with many of them saying the same thing.

"You two are so cute," wrote one, while a second person agreed and added: "You two are so adorable together, the rainbow had to come out."

Others called them, "couple goals," and many more marvelled at how happy they looked and called Andrew, Amy's "pot of gold".

Fans called Andrew Amy's "pot of gold" at the end of the rainbow

The pair are no strangers to loved-up selfies and regularly delight fans with their marital antics.

Amy and Andrew don't have any children together, but the TV presenter has two daughters, Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband, Tim McIntosh. Andrew has three sons from his former marriage too.

They have been happily married since 2010 and celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month.

They recently returned from vacation

But Amy has been open in the past about how her cancer diagnosis nearly derailed their marriage.

She told People magazine: "All of a sudden I felt like I needed him in a very needy way, and that's not my personality. It threw everything up in the air. It was rough for several months."

Andrew felt he was walking on eggshells around her and didn't know how to handle it.

After her final chemotherapy session they decided to work on reigniting their spark.

"I learned how strong we can be together," Amy said. "We're a solid team now."

