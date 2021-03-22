January Jones swapped her sweats for a luxurious LBD that is every fashionista’s dream Everyone is swooning over it.

When it comes to endless days of wearing sweatpants during the pandemic, we can totally relate.

Now that we can see the light at the end of the proverbial pandemic tunnel, we’re easing into styling looks for outside of our homes again - and so is January Jones.

January stunned in a Versace mini dress

The Mad Men star proved just that when she shared a snap on Instagram Sunday that showed her wearing a black long-sleeved Versace mini dress complete with a sweetheart neckline and gold buttons down the bodice. It was also cinched at the waist with a black and gold belt.

January completed the look with black over-the-knee boots and rocked her locks in a blunt blonde bob. Since it still gets a little chilly at night, the Spinning Out actress also threw on a black coat topped with furry leopard print cuffs over the ensemble.

"Went out to dinner last night and decided no sweats," she captioned the photo. The actress appeared to be standing on hardwood floors inside of her home in the snap, and a chic bookcase topped with vases and books can be seen in the background.

The Mad Men star added a coat with leopard cuffs to complete the look

Fans went wild over the photo, with one writing, "I’m sure everyone you passed was very supportive of the decision." Another added, "Go big I always say."

January’s joke aside, she has been playing with fashion quite a bit again this year, even wearing quite a few dreamy Rodarte looks. But earlier this month she took some time to reflect - as many of us did on social media - when we hit one official year in quarantine.

January rang in one year in quarantine in a printed sweater and pleated trousers

In a video she shared on Instagram, the thesp dances around in a printed sweater and navy pleated trousers. "Exactly one year in quarantine," she captioned the video. "It’s brought out the best and worst of me in many ways. Time to get my vac and NOT go dancing in public, don’t worry."

It’s certainly brought January’s love for fashion back out - and we’re always thrilled to see it.