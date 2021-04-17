January Jones wears high-waisted jeans and nothing else in risqué photo The star couldn't decide what to wear

January Jones had a wardrobe conundrum on Friday and shared the risqué situation on Instagram.

The Mad Men actress posed in nothing more than a pair of high-waisted pink flares, sunglasses and a necklace as she declared: "Can’t find a top to do these trousers justice so".

January protected her modesty with a carefully placed arm in the photo taken in her bathroom.

Her fans were shocked by her bold choice of outfit and wrote: "You know those trousers do you just fine," and "OMG," while others loved her vintage accessories and applauded her brazen look.

January teased fans with the flirty photo

Some followers suggested she wear a cropped t-shirt or bodysuit with her pants and many commented on her tiled bathroom.

January shares her home with her son, Xander, and their two dogs and they recently had a nasty surprise when one of the pet pooches was bitten by a snake in their backyard.

She shared details of the scary incident on Instagram and revealed her black Bernedoodle, Vinny, had been rushed to an animal hospital. "This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning," she captioned the photo of the reptile. "I caught and released it but praying for my pup who's in the hospital now."

January loves switching up her style

January wasn't so kind when she caught yet another of the venomous creatures just a few days later.

She admitted she was "forced to bludgeon" it. "I almost cried," January admitted before adding: "I'm sorry snake family, this house is taken."

The actress raises her little family single-handedly and previously opened up about doing it solo.

January has two pet dogs

"The thing about being a single mother is that I’ve never done it any other way," she told the Daily Mail. "We women beat ourselves up a lot, but I don’t listen to any of that,’ she says, typically defiant.

She added: "Being a mother is hard, no matter what your family dynamic is. But I think it’s really healthy for a child to see mothers working, and also for women to have something personally and mentally to focus on other than a child."

