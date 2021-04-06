We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

January Jones looked pretty in pink wearing a glamorous polka dot dress this weekend. The Mad Men actress shared a snap on Instagram that showed her wearing the flirty Alessandra Rich number complete with sweetheart neckline and delicate bow detailing on the bodice.

ALESSANDRA RICH: One of Kate Middleton's favourite designers reveals she's inspired by Princess Diana

January was glowing in the photo as she completed the vintage-style look with natural, dewy makeup and wore her blonde bob in loose curls. The flattering silk dress from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite label, complete with puff elbow-length sleeves and a ruched bodice made for the perfect spring attire – pastels are the best way to subtly introduce colour into your wardrobe this season.

January Jones looked radiant in pink over Easter weekend

Fans took to the comments to share their love for January's gorgeous spring style, with one writing: "Stunning, that dress looks so great on you!" whilst another sweetly shared: "Happy Easter January, that is so your colour." We agree!

Another fan rushed to compliment the actress, writing: "You look so radiant in that dress!". The cropped sleeves revealed a number of January's tattoos, one of which is a delicate pink flower that matched her outfit perfectly.

MORE: January Jones treated to mouthwatering birthday cake spread

READ: January Jones' unbelievable Golden Globes throwback sparks major fan reaction

There are a limited number of the stunning silk dresses available from Alessandra Rich. The designer describes this gorgeous dress as having: "a silk composition that caresses the skin, complemented by a parade of ruching and a sweetheart neckline that’s kissed by a bow."

Silk Polka-Dot Dress, £1,250, Harrods

If you loved January's flattering look this weekend and want to rock the polka dots for your spring wardrobe, we've found the perfect affordable dupes so you can get on board with this spring trend.

If pink isn't your colour, this pastel ASOS dress complete with signature balloon sleeves comes with a flattering wrap detail that looks elegant with trainers or heels - perfect if you want to transition your outfit from day to night.

Vila midi wrap dress, £45, ASOS

This statement print dress from M&S is casual enough for everyday spring wear, but statement enough to really stand out at garden parties. Just as January's dress features a flirty bow on the neckline, this dress boasts a flattering tie belt to synch in the waist, which can also be tied in a bow.

Polka Dot Angel Sleeve Wrap Dress, £39.50, M&S

RELATED: January Jones swapped her sweats for a luxurious LBD that is every fashionista’s dream

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.