January Jones shared some heartbreaking news with fans this week after her beloved pet dog Vinny was surprised by a wild rattlesnake.

The Mad Men star revealed that her black bernedoodle was rushed to an animal hospital after he was bitten by the "baby rattler".

Sharing a photo of the snake inside a blue net on her Instagram Stories, January said: "This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning.

January's dog was bitten by this rattlesnake

"I caught and released it but praying for my pup who's in the hospital now."

January also posted a sweet image of her dog, which appears to have been taken before the incident, alongside three red heart emojis.

In addition to Vinny, January has another dog, a goldendoodle named Joey, whom she welcomed into the family in 2017.

January has yet to share an update on Vinny's condition

As well as her animal brood, the 43-year-old is also a proud mother to son Xander, nine, whose father she has never publicly revealed.

Back in 2017, January opened up about raising her son as a single mother, telling Red magazine: "I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely.

"It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

January has two dogs

She added: "I realise I have very high expectations and will probably have to compromise – but my life is so full. After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, 'I'd rather be at home sleeping, or watching TV or hanging out with my kid.'"

While her son's father may not be in the picture, January admitted that her male friends like to be around Xander because he’s "such a fun kid".

He also "has a lot of bro time" with their neighbours' dads and January's own father, "who is super young," she added.

