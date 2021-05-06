Tracee Ellis Ross is breathtaking in summery string bikini The actress has an edgy sense of style

Tracee Ellis Ross is currently enjoying an envy-inducing getaway in a sun-soaked location and she stole the show with her latest flirty attire.

The Black-ish beauty, 48, danced up a storm for a cute video which she shared with her fans who were blown away by her physique in a tiny blue and white bikini top and matching pants.

Tracee - whose mum is Diana Ross - put her toned abs on display as she boogied in the beautiful setting, complete with palm trees and blue skies.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross hits incredible high note as she sings in bed fit for a queen

"Ok fine, I’m coming home. After this tho," she wrote, before her fans began remarking on her gorgeous look.

"Vibe goals. Body goals. Hair goals. Allllll the goals," wrote one of her social media followers, with another adding: "As you age you become even more beautiful, you really resemble your mom right here."

Celebrity trainer, Tracy Anderson, also chimed in and called Tracee: "Damn beauty."

Tracee looked amazing as she wrapped up her vacation

The star's latest look isn't the first she's shared from her luxury getaway as she's also wowed in a series of jaw-dropping outfits.

Tracee oozed confidence in one video in which she took a dip in the pool wearing a daring strappy black swimsuit which looked amazing on her.

Judging by her latest post, Tracee is wrapping up her time away, but it looks like she's enjoyed her well-deserved break and will be back in LA soon enough.

Tracee's been away enjoying some rest and relaxation

The actress recently enjoyed an emotional reunion with her father, who she hasn't been able to see due to the global pandemic.

She shared the heartwarming moment with fans as they walked hand-in-hand for a walk through Central Park.

She said: "Finally got to see my dad @bobellis333. Oh what a hug that was. We went for a wonderful walk in Central Park together and talked and talked and talked. Vaccinated and outside but we still stayed masked up."

