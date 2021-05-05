Salma Hayek wows in celebratory Cinco De Mayo photo The Bliss star was born in Mexico

Salma Hayek had her home country on her mind on Wednesday when she threw an impressive Cinco De Mayo feast.

The Frida actress wore an all-black ensemble as she posed at a fabulously decorated dining room table ahead of her celebratory Mexican meal.

She captioned the photo: "Thinking of my beautiful and beloved Mexico #happy5demayo." Her fans thanked her for the image and wished her a happy holiday too.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals she was told her career would be over in her thirties

The day before, Salma shared a very different image in honour of Mexico, as she prayed for the victims who died in the tragic bridge collapse.

She posted a photo of the emergency scene and wrote: "Praying for the lives lost, their families and those who remain injured and hospitalized during this horrible accident in México City last night."

Salma is no doubt feeling incredibly grateful to be safe and will be celebrating with her loved ones - including her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma was feeling blessed

The star recently celebrated her brother's birthday and delighted fans when she shared a rare picture from her family photo album.

In the photo, Salma's younger sibling, Sami, was posing with his three dogs in the woods. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best brother on earth and many other planets. Feliz cumpleaños al mejor hermano sobre la tierra, y muchos otros planetas. Te adoro mi Sami."

Salma recently wished her brother a happy birthday

Salma only has one sibling and is a proud aunt to his son, Balthazar, who he shares with his wife jewellery designer Daniela Villegas.

Sami was also born in Mexico and has a successful career as a contemporary furniture designer and now lives in Los Angeles.

Salma previously opened up about their childhood and freely admitted that she and Sami were spoiled rotten by their businessman father, Sami and their opera-singing mother, Diana.

"I was a spoiled brat," she confessed to O, The Oprah Magazine.

